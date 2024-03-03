Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 20th

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.