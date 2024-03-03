Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $10.64 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $8,032.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.23 or 0.00757441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00146302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00053373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00233535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00177691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,946,368 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

