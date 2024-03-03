PAAL AI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.17 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $401.37 million and $7.17 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,669,392 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.52685457 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,294,536.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

