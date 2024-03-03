Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

