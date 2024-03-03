Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Paramount Global worth $146,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

PARA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,587,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

