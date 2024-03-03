Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Passage Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 173,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 23.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

