Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 147,202 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial accounts for about 9.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Pathward Financial worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

