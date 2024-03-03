Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PYCR stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,936 shares of company stock worth $103,308,421. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

