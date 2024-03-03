Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,000.80 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 998.80 ($12.67), with a volume of 153473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.60 ($12.18).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,750.00%.

PSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 962.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 926.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

