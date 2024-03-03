Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.70 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($12.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 962.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 926.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,015.50 ($12.88).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

