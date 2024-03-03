Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

