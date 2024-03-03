Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,366. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

