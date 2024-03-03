Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,178. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

