PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 20th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:PJT opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

