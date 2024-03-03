Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Premier Financial worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of PFC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

