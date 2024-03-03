Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

