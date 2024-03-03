Profund Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

IBKR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $110.68.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.