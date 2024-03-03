Profund Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
