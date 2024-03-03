Profund Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

