Profund Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

