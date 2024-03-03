PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. PropertyGuru Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRU opened at $3.50 on Friday. PropertyGuru Group has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.