ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $30.92. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 2,227,982 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

