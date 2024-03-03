Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

