PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PHM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 1,715,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,406. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $111.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.