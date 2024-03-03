Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.49, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

