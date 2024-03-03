Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 17,844 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 386.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

