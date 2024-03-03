Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $830.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $900.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.