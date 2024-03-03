Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

