Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 37,505 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

