Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.