Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.71 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

