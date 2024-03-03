Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of ePlus worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

