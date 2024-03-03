Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

MTN stock opened at $230.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.