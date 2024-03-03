Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.53 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

