Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $4.23 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicell stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.