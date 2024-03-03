QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $164.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

