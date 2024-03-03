Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 224,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $84.52.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

