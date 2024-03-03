Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,899 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $163.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

