Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144,066 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $366.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $366.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

