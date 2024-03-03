Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $13.97 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,111 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

