Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,073 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after buying an additional 1,209,254 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,748,000. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

