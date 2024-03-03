Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 28,474 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Encompass Health worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

