Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 608,341 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 1,167.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,341 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.77 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $28,186.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

