Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Bruker worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

