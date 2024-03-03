Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,695 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

