Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Issue $0.99 Dividend

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.9897 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31. Randstad has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Featured Stories

