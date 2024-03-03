Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

