Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Real Matters Trading Down 0.7 %
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
