RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. RealReal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

RealReal Trading Up 55.9 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

