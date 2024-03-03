Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,179.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $51.60 during trading hours on Friday. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $51.98.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.