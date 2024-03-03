Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,179.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $51.60 during trading hours on Friday. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

